HGTV Cancels Popular Show After 4 Seasons

Married to Real Estate has been canceled at HGTV after four seasons.

Married to Real Estate stars Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod announced the cancellation on Instagram Tuesday, revealing that the “unexpected news” came after they returned home from a family trip.

“Mike and I just landed back in the States after an unforgettable family trip through the Mediterranean, and we’re met with unexpected news: HGTV has decided not to move forward with Married to Real Estate,” Sherrod wrote in a statement.

“While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful. Grateful for four incredible seasons. Grateful for our amazing crew and supportive fans. Grateful that our businesses continue to thrive. And most of all–grateful that we are still very much married to real estate (and to each other),” she continued.

While there’s “more to say” that Sherrod promised she would share “soon,” for now, the couple believes “not all setbacks are what they seem.” She continued, “Some blessings show up in disguise. We’ve been here before. We’ll keep counting those blessings–and keep it moving. Stay tuned.”

In the caption, the real estate broker added, “Sometimes GOD will rip you out of a situation to set you up for your next!”

Jackson weighed in in the comment section, writing, “God makes no mistakes. However, people and opinions do. We’ll discuss that on a later date though. We thank all the FAMS for rocking with us through it all. We appreciate the love and support. We’re not done. We got us.”

The news of Married to Real Estate‘s cancellation shocked HGTV fans and stars, including Rock the Block‘s Ty Pennington. “You know, in general I thought I had decent gauge about what TV executives wanted and the last few years have completely shattered that,” the HGTV veteran wrote. “Seriously shocked to hear this! Ya’ll are true professionals and I especially loved the designs from the last season. [Keep] doing you. Onward and upward!”

Married to Real Estate followed Sherrod, a real estate broker and designer, and her husband, Jackson, an expert builder, as they turned Atlanta homes with potential into dream homes for the families who buy them.