Christina Haack Speaks Out After HGTV Cancels ‘Christina on the Coast’

Christina Haack is keeping her spirits high after HGTV canceled her series, Christina on the Coast, after five seasons.

Saturday, the Flip or Flop alum took to Instagram with a comment on the cancellation, which came in the form of a cheeky caption under photos from the summer.

“Summer so far. Basically just eating and laughing,” Haack wrote alongside pictures of her children and boyfriend Christopher Larocca. “Canceled looks good on me…. Only kidding only kidding.”

HGTV has been completely revamping its schedule as of late, canceling Christina on the Coast in addition to The Flipping El Moussas, which was hosted by Haack’s ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, as well as Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Farmhouse Fixer, Izzy Does It and Battle on the Beach.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery

Fans of the network showed their disapproval of the cancellations in Haack’s comment section, with one person writing, “I’m convinced that you, Tarek, and Heather were carrying HGTV and they made a really crazy/bad decision.” Another added, “The 3 best shows on HGTV were Christina on the Coast, The Flipping El Moussas, and Izzy Does It. WTF is HGTV doing?!”

A different user wrote, “I can’t believe that they canceled all my favorite shows. Theres (sic) absolutely no reason for me to watch HGTV now. I’m sure you’ll have bigger and better projects to look forward to.”

Haack previously confirmed that her Christina in the Country spinoff wouldn’t be returning for a third season, but her show with Tarek and Heather, The Flip Off, will be coming back for a sophomore run.

The show made headlines going into its first season, as what was originally set to be a real estate competition between Haack and her then-husband, Josh Hall, and Tarek and Heather, turned into a solo face-off between Haack and the El Moussas when Hall filed for divorce in July 2024 during filming.

Christina haack, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather Rae El Moussa on The Flip Off, Season 1. (HGTV)

“[Splitting with Josh] was stressful. But I think … this whole show and the dynamic, I think it brought all of us closer together,” Haack told PopCulture.com of filming The Flip Off amid the end of her marriage ahead of the Season 1 premiere. “It brought me closer together with [5-year-old son Hudson’s] father [Ant Anstead], and I feel like a lot of relationships were healed during this whole thing going down.”

“Obviously, [Tarek and I] filmed together for a long time, but Flip or Flop never really covered the real dynamic — that would have been a whole other show,” she joked. “But Heather and I, it’s the first time we ever worked together, and I think we were both a little bit nervous of what that looked like. And we got way closer throughout the process. I would say we’re actually good friends now. We’ve had so many moments of just laughing hysterically, and it was fun!”