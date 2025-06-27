HGTV Renews Show Amid Slew of Cancellations

Not every HGTV show is getting cancelled.

Amid a slew of cancellations, one show is coming back for Season 2.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The network announced today that Renovation Resort Showdown is coming back for a second go-round.

The news comes in the wake of the network giving several shows the axe in the past few days, including Farmhouse Fixer, Bargain Block, Izzy Does It, Divided by Design, and Married to Real Estate.

Renovation Resort Showdown stars contractor Scott McGillivray and home renovation expert Bryan Baeumler, where they task four design teams with turning “newly built shells into luxurious, four-season vacation homes” on untouched real estate near waterways.

The four teams have eight weeks and $150,000 to create the “ultimate destination resort” homes, and the winning team wins $100,000.

In season two, two teams are married couples: Cami and Chris from Toronto, and Rasheeda and Jake from Philly. They’ll be joined by friends Melissa and Shannon from Charlotte and father/daughter duo Hollie and Graham from Ontario.

Renovation Resort Showdown‘s return is especially surprising after HGTV’s many recent cancellations, as the series hasn’t received any new episodes since it originally aired in the middle of 2023.

HGTV posted on Instagram: “The boys are BACK for another showdown! Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler will oversee a fresh crew of elite renovators ready to hammer it out for glory in a new season of #RenovationResortShowdown.”