5 ‘Yellowstone’ Shows That Are Currently in the Works

Yellowstone may be done, but the universe is not.

There are a handful of shows in the Taylor Sheridan Western franchise that are in the works.

Yellowstone ended in December on Paramount Network, and the series previously had two prequels that have also ended, 1886 and 1923, each focusing on a different generation of the Dutton family. The Dutton family is not going anywhere anytime soon, and fans will be able to look forward to a handful of new shows coming out in the near future.

1944 (Paramount Network)

Following the end of 1923, fans are likely more excited for 1944. The prequel series is set to follow the events of 1923, which ended in April after two seasons. While not much has been revealed, the finale of 1923 could very well foreshadow what’s in store. The final episode saw Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra Dutton (Julia Schlaepfer) welcoming their premature baby named John in honor of the brother that Spencer lost. It hasn’t been confirmed that the upcoming series will follow baby John Dutton, but Sklenar told THR that that may be the case.

“One would assume what it is at the end of the finale, but it still hasn’t been confirmed,” Sklenar said. “So I guess we’ll have to wait for 1944. Hopefully, they’ll reveal that in the first episode, and we won’t have to wait an entire series for confirmation of who John Dutton III’s grandfather is.”

6666 (Paramount Network)

The wait for 6666 continues. The series was first announced in 2021 and is to be set in the present day on the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas. Fans were able to spot the 6666 Ranch during the final two seasons of Yellowstone. As of now, the show is still in pre-production, according to Woman’s World, but it’s only just a matter of time before further information is shared.

Per Paramount, the plot is as follows: “Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately, where world-class cowboys are born and made.”

Dutton Ranch (Paramount+)

L-R: Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton on episode 513 of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are also set to reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler in an upcoming spinoff centering on their characters. Reportedly titled Dutton Ranch, the new show will follow the fan-favorite couple, likely following the events of the Yellowstone series finale, which aired in December.

Joining them is Finn Little, who played troubled teen Carter, whom Beth and Rip took in after his father died. It was confirmed in December that a spinoff revolving around the couple would be moving forward, but Paramount+ has not released additional details nor confirmed the title.

The Madison (Paramount Network)

First announced in May 2023, The Madison will be a present-day continuation of the original series, taking place after the events of Yellowstone and following a New York City family in the Madison River valley in Montana following a tragedy. Michelle Pfeiffer leads the all-star cast, which also includes Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Alaina Pollack, and Danielle Vasinova.

The show was filmed last fall, but as of now, additional details have not been revealed. It’s likely more information will be released in the coming months, but luckily, this is far from the only spinoff coming soon.

Y: Marshals (CBS)

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton on episode 509 of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone

Luke Grimes is returning as Kayce Dutton in the upcoming spinoff, Y: Marshals. It was ordered to series for the 2025-26 season on CBS and will be premiering in the winter. Per CBS, in Y: Marshals, “With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

Additional casting and a set premiere date have not been announced, but that will likely be revealed in the coming months. After news of the spinoff broke, Grimes took to his Instagram to share a very on-brand response, captioning a post, “Cowboys don’t say goodbye, they say see you later.”