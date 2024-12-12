‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff With Beth and Rip Moving Forward

Get ready for more Yellowstone. The upcoming Season 5 finale of the Paramount Network show will not be the end of the Dutton family’s adventures, according to a new report from Deadline that indicates Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have both closed deals for a new spinoff series reprising their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, respectively.

Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan is reportedly working on the new show, which will most likely feature other members of the flagship series’ cast. The show is reportedly set to show the same characters in the same present-day timeframe, making it the most similar to the original series of any of the Yellowstone universe spinoffs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

paramount network

Prior to the recent return of Season 5, I talked to Wes Bentley and Luke Grimes, who play Dutton brothers Jamie and Kayce Dutton, as well as Kelsey Asbille, who plays Kayce’s wife, Monica, about what their future with the Yellowstone franchise would look like if rumors of a continuation turned out to be true. And their responses were quite telling.

“With TV, it’s so hard to know when there’s an ending and when there’s not or what’s really carrying on and what’s not,” Bentley told me of the Season 5 finale. “So you know, it’s hard to frame it [as the end of the series], and more like I think [fans are] just going to be excited at the journey that we’ve taken here. And the fact that they’ve been with us so far, I know that this will be satisfying for them.”



As for a possible return to the Yellowstone world, Bentley added, “I have no idea where the journey’s gone from here, and so I’m excited to see that as well.” He told me, “I love working with [Taylor Sheridan], so yeah, of course, I would always be interested in that.”

Grimes said that he and Asbille would be game if Sheridan was involved. “I think because this is his world, and I don’t think anyone else could really tell the stories of these characters. They were his sort of brainchildren,” he told me. “And so, yeah, if Taylor called and said, ‘I’m writing it,’ then I think we’d both be in.”

With a Beth and Rip-centered spinoff has yet to be formally announced, there are two confirmed extensions of the Yellowstone universe in the works: The Madison (formerly 2024) and 1944, which will follow in the footsteps of previous prequels 1883 and 1923.

The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, was described as a sequel to the events of Yellowstone when it was first announced as 2024 as well as “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.” Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams, Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Ben Schnetzer and Amiah Miller also star.