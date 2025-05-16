Name of Beth and Rip’s ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Revealed

Yellowstone fans finally know what to call the Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton spinoff.

According to Bloomberg, the new series starring Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly will tentatively be called Dutton Ranch.

It was announced in December that Paramount Network would be moving forward with a new spinoff centering on the fan-favorite couple. The show will reportedly premiere on Paramount Network this fall, as confirmed by a Paramount Global earnings call. As of now, details surrounding the exact nature of the series have not been released, but fans will take comfort in the fact that Betha and Rip will be returning very soon.

Dutton Ranch will mark the latest Yellowstone series and first one to directly follow the events of Yellowstone. Previous spinoffs include prequels 1883 and 1923. New spinoff The Madison will be coming to Paramount Network sometime this year, while Kayce Dutton-centric Y: Marshals starring Luke Grimes will be premiering on CBS in spring 2026. 6666 will premiere on Paramount Network in the near future, while 1944 will be coming to Paramount+.

Meanwhile, Yellowstone ended in December after five seasons. It initially seemed like a sixth season could very well happen, but that ended up not being the case. At the very least, the Yellowstone franchise is alive and well, and it’s very likely many more spinoffs will be in the works in the future if they aren’t already. And with the Beth and Rip spinoff, it’s possible the series could bring on more familiar faces, but it might be a little too early to make that call. Anything’s possible, though.

Since it has been confirmed that Dutton Ranch will be airing this fall on Paramount Network, it shouldn’t be long until a formal announcement is made. It also shouldn’t be too long until an actual premiere date is revealed, but fans will just have to patiently wait. Knowing that the Beth and Rip spinoff is coming soon makes things just a little better, as well as the fact that just months later, Y: Marshals will be premiering on CBS. Yellowstone is streaming in full on Peacock, and prequels 1883 and 1923 are streaming on Paramount+, so there is plenty to watch while waiting for the new spinoffs. There are also a few Taylor Sheridan movies to watch while waiting that will get fans in the mood.