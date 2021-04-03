7 Reasons NASCAR Fans Hate Kyle Busch

NASCAR has long been a sport defined by the biggest personalities. There are drivers that fans love, as well as those that they hate. Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon is one that became the topic of a Jeff Foxworthy joke due to the way that he properly pronounced certain words. Similarly, Joe Gibbs Racing's Kyle Busch has sparked several critical comments throughout his career for a variety of reasons. One of the most successful drivers in NASCAR, Busch is also one that many fans despise. There are several different reasons for the disdain, including his driving style and his personality. Every time that Busch heads out onto the track, people in the crowd react strongly, as do social media users. Win or lose, the driver of the No. 18 Toyota Camry turns more heads than any of his peers. Here are seven of the reasons why NASCAR fans "hate" Busch.

Angry Interviews Kyle Busch was angry after Las Vegas. @JamieMcMurray and @LarryMac28 react to Busch's post-race interview. pic.twitter.com/qmJxWTyJR4 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) September 17, 2019 Busch irritates many NASCAR fans with his style of post-race interviews. He is prone to calling out other drivers or making snarky comments to the pit reporters. Although some fans have said that this style is entertaining. One of the most memorable interviews took place in September 2019 after a race at Las Vegas. Busch quoted the infamous "I'm just here so I don't get fined" line by Marshawn Lynch. He then said that he was answering the "dumbest f—ing questions." prevnext

Truck Series Success Anyone but Kyle ..... shouldn’t even be in the race — robbie clarke (@Robbie_g_clarke) March 20, 2021 Busch has over 200 wins in his racing career, split between the Cup, Xfinity, and Trucks series. However, he has drawn criticism for continuing to compete in multiple Truck Series races each year after becoming a Cup champion. In 2019, Kyle Larson threw some shade at Busch by retweeting a post about the driver's seventh-straight Truck victory and added the cherry emoji. Fans inferred that he was saying Busch cherry-picks his events against inexperienced drivers in order to secure easy wins and pad his stats. Additionally, Kevin Harvick offered a $50,000 bounty to any driver that could defeat Busch in the Trucks series. prevnext

Placing the Blame "My pit crew did absolutely nothing to help me out tonight. My truck drove like $#!&." Kyle Busch was not happy after his Trucks race in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/vssCTuAXQ8 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 19, 2018 A common statement among racing fans that dislike Busch is that he "never takes the blame" for on-track incidents or poor performances. Several claim that he will first go after his pit crew, the equipment, or other drivers. As an example, Busch met with the media after a Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway and faced questions about how he was able to rebound from early issues. "Pure talent. That's about it," Busch said. "My pit crew did absolutely nothing to help me out. My truck drove like [expletive], and these splitters are absolutely horrendous." prevnext

Aggressive Driving This day 8 years ago, Kyle Busch wrecks Ron Hornaday under caution at Texas. pic.twitter.com/mbc9WeDDTb — NASCAR PICTURES (@Nascarpixtures) November 5, 2019 Throughout his career, Busch has sparked comments with his style of driving. Being aggressive on the track is nothing new, especially in the Cup Series with drivers such as Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin. However, Busch has a reputation for purposely wrecking other drivers in order to gain an advantage or simply out of anger. prevnext

His Confidence Busch is one of the most confident drivers in all of NASCAR, and he is well aware of his reputation. He has previously said that people can "blame the guy upstairs" for his angry outbursts and overall temperament. Busch also puts his confident attitude on full display after winning races. He will make a pouting face and rub his eyes in front of the camera like a "crybaby," and he will look directly at the crowd and tell them to stop watching if they don't like his style of driving. prevnext

Wrecking the Biggest Drivers When Kyle Busch turned Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Richmond. pic.twitter.com/INnYUQk0Jf — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 12, 2019 Along with Busch's aggressive style comes a number of big wrecks. He has been involved in several incidents throughout his career, many of which have involved the sport's biggest names. Busch spun Brad Keselowski into the wall in one race, pushed Kevin Harvick's driverless car into the wall on pit road during another, and wrecked Dale Earnhardt Jr. during a 2008 race at Martinsville. prevnext