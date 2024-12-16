‘1923’ Season 2 Trailer Drops During ‘Yellowstone’ Finale, and We’re Counting Down the Days Until the Premiere

Yellowstone fans tuning in for the season finale were met with a surprise from the Taylor Sheridan universe, as the trailer for 1923‘s second season dropped during the Season 5 wrap-up. There’s more Dutton family lore to be had in Season 2 of 1923 as the trailer teases the start of the war over the family land — and we’re already counting down the days until the Sunday, Feb. 23 premiere.

In the new season of the Paramount+ show, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on his long journey home to Montana to fight for his family. “In Montana, there’s a war over my family’s land — and they’re losing it,” he says in the trailer. “I know what to do. I’m coming home.” At the same time, his love Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own journey to find Spencer and fight for their love.

Meanwhile, Cara (Helen Mirren) readies herself for a fight with her rifle, warning her husband Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford), “This ranch will drive you to your death.” Jacob is undeterred though. “This ranch is under attack. Our whole way of life is under attack,” he warns in the trailer, saying later, “We all sacrificed a lot but this fight ain’t over.”

Jacob has a powerful enemy in Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton), however, and he advises his cronies, “It’s time to build an army.” Jacob won’t go down without a fight though, telling his opposition, “I think this is about as far as I like being pushed.”

In addition to Ford, Mirren, Dalton, Schlaepfer and Sklenar, 1923 also stars Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, and Jennifer Carpenter. Season 1 of 1923 has been airing in its entirety on Paramount Network since Sunday, Dec. 8, and you can also stream it on Paramount+. Season 2 of 1923 premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Photo credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+.

Yellowstone fans can look forward to even more spinoffs coming to the Sheridan universe as well. The Madison (formerly 2024) and 1944 have both been confirmed as an extension of the Duttons’ story. The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, was described as a sequel to the events of Yellowstone when it was first announced as 2024 and promised as “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.” Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams, Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Ben Schnetzer and Amiah Miller also star.

Two Yellowstone fan favorites will be getting their own spinoff as well. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser will reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, respectively, in a yet-to-be-named spinoff following the characters’ lives after the events of Yellowstone.