‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1923’ to Finally Air on Cable

Yellowstone spinoff 1923 is finally coming to cable television. The hit Paramount+ prequel series, which centers on a generation of the Dutton family in the early 1920s during a time of Prohibition, drought, and the Great Depression in Montana, will be coming to Paramount Network on Dec. 8, according to Deadline. The cable premiere will immediately follow a new episode of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2, which kicks off tomorrow.

Starring an ensemble cast that includes Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jermone Flynn, Darren Mann, Isabel May, and Brian Geraghty, 1923 premiered on Paramount+ in December 2022 and is the second Yellowstone spinoff. The first, 1883, serves as a miniseries. May also starred in that one as Elsa Dutton, as well as a narrator, just like in 1923. Three more spinoffs are on the way, including The Madison, which is set to hit Paramount Network sometime in 2025.

It was announced in February 2023 that 1923 was renewed for a second season. While filming was put on hold indefinitely because of the strikes last year, production kicked off earlier this year with a major change. The show reportedly moved from Montana to Austin, Texas for the upcoming season. Fans shouldn’t expect too much of a change, scenery-wise, but it should be interesting to see if any major differences will be pointed out, especially by those in Montana and Texas.

1923 is the latest Yellowstone series to air on a different platform than its original streaming home. Yellowstone made its broadcast premiere on CBS last year in the midst of the strikes when the network had to bulk up its schedule. Additionally, the Season 5, Part 2 premiere will be airing on CBS tomorrow night after it airs on Paramount Network. Whether the network will also be the home for 1923 or other spinoffs in the future is unknown, but at least more fans will soon have access to the series if they haven’t been able to watch it with Paramount+.

As of now, a premiere date for 1923 Season 2 has not been announced, but it shouldn’t be too long until that is revealed, along with other details for the season. Season 1 is streaming on Paramount+ and will premiere on Paramount Network on Sunday, Dec. 8. Yellowstone’s final episodes premiere tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 10.