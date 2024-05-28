'Yellowstone' Spinoff '1923' Making Big Season 2 Change

Yellowstone prequel spinoff 1923 will be back for Season 2, but the show is making at least one big change ahead of filming. The Austin Business Journal reports that show's production is moving from Montana — where most of Season 1 filmed — to Austin, Texas.

1923 will now shoot at ATX Studios, as Texas reportedly offered special tax incentives for the production to move. Butte-Silver Bow County Chief Executive JP Gallagher spoke with the Montana Standard about the "disappointing" news, but explained that he understands why producers made the decision.

"Nevertheless, we respect the production team's decision and acknowledge that these choices are influenced by factors beyond our control," he added. "We were in talks with the production about 1923 coming back to Butte because of the positive experience they had here, but state tax incentive programs were a major factor for the production to move to Texas."

Streaming exclusively on Paramount +, 1923 takes place in the era of prohibition and the Great Depression, detailing how the Dutton family of that era — led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as his wife Cara — survived the tumultuous period, which was also defined by pandemics and mass drought.

Additional 1923 cast members include Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Sebastian Roché, Robert Patrick, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer and Jerome Flynn. Initially, 1923 was conceived as a one-season limited series, but it will be getting a second season after becoming such a big hit for the Yellowstone franchise.