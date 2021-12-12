Faith Hill Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Magazine Cover Ahead of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’

The highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel, 1883, hits Paramount+ on Dec. 19, and stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are on the promotional trail to get people excited about this new Dutton chapter. In a new joint interview with PEOPLE, the superstar couple opened up about 25 years of marriage and their new acting endeavor. However, people couldn’t help but focus on Hill’s looks in the cover shoot. While Hill was rocking her natural brown and curly hair, fans who know her best as a blonde were shocked at how different she looked.

“Find Faith…because that can’t be her,” wrote one fan. “That’s not Faith. There’s no way,” wrote another. “Didn’t even recognize this couple for a second,” commented someone else on Instagram. “This doesn’t look like Faith Hill at all,” quipped another. Others were torn over whether the photos were overly edited or if Hill had gotten plastic surgery.

1883 is the first Yellowstone spin-off and stars McGraw as James Dutton and Hill as his wife, Margaret Dutton. The show was created by Taylor Sheridan, the Oscar-nominated writer behind Hell or High Water and co-creator of Yellowstone. It tracks the Dutton family’s move from Texas as they seek success in Montana. As longtime Yellowstone viewers know, they must have been successful for John to be overseeing one of the largest ranches in the U.S. But how did Yellowstone/Dutton Ranch get so big? That’s what 1883 will help explain.

The series also stars Isabel May as the Duttons’ daughter Elsa and Audie Rick as the younger version of John’s father, John Dutton Sr. (Dabney Coleman played the part in the Yellowstone Season 2 episode “Sins of the Father.”) Sam Elliott stars as Shea Brennan, a Civil War veteran and wagon master who leads the Duttons and other families to Montana. Billy Bob Thornton also has a key role as U.S. Marshal Jim Courtright. The first episode of 1883 hits Paramount+ on Sunday, Dec. 19.