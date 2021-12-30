‘1883’: Faith Hill Applauds Co-Star After Major Character’s Death

The Yellowstone universe continues to expand with the premiere of the prequel series, 1883. The Yellowstone spinoff is all about the Dutton family, mainly James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret (Faith Hill) and their kids Elsa (Isabel May) and John Sr. (Audie Rick). They are the direct ancestors the modern Western series’ John Jr. (Kevin Costner). This post contains spoilers for Episode 2 of 1883.

The second episode of the two-hour premiere featured some major casualties, including James’ sister Claire, played by actress Dawn Olivieri. After the grief of losing the last of her seven children, Claire dies by her own hand after shooting herself In the head. It was a devastating moment in the intense premiere, and Hill took to Instagram to praise her onscreen sister-in-law’s performance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“For those of you who have [Paramount+] and plan to watch the premiere of [1883] tonight, may I introduce you to the brilliant actor, Dawn Olivieri who plays my sister Claire,” Hill wrote alongside a post that Olivieri had shared. “Tonight you will see episodes 1 and 2. There are no words to describe Dawn’s performance in this show. Episode 2…..mind is blown. Still…..speechless. Love you, Dawn!!!!!! Thank you for the sweet message. Now, ladies and gentleman…Dawn Olivieri!”

The prequel’s premiere episode was the most-watched original series premiere for Paramount+. 1883 more than doubled the previous record for the most-watched premiere on Paramount+, ViacomCBS said Tuesday. Until Sunday night, the record was held by the Mayor of Kingstown premiere. Both 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown were created by Taylor Sheridan. ViacomCBS said 1883 was also the “most-social drama series” Sunday night across streaming platforms, citing data from Talkwalker Social Content Ratings. ViacomCBS said more third-party data was to be announced later. Specific viewership numbers for Paramount+ only were not released.

The broadcast of 1883‘s premiere on Paramount Network drew 4.9 million viewers. The episode aired after a new episode of Yellowstone Sunday night. This was the biggest new series premiere on cable since 2015. Overall, the 1883 premiere drew 6.4 million total viewers across the night, including the premiere, simulcast, and encores.

1883’s first three episodes are currently streaming on Paramount+, with following installments premiering each Sunday. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce the show, with Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari being credited as executive producers. In addition to the performers noted above, 1883’s cast also includes LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hebert. As for the flagship show, Yellowstone, it’s airing each Sunday night on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET, with Seasons 1-3 streamable on Peacock.