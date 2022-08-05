Wendy's Adding New Item to Breakfast Menu

Wendy's is once again stepping up its game when it comes to the fast food breakfast wars. After adding its first new breakfast menu item in the U.S. in two years earlier this year, the beloved fast food restaurant chain is expanding that menu yet again, with new French Toast Sticks reportedly set to roll out as a permanent addition to Wendy's breakfast menu. The news comes amid the return of French Toast Sticks to the Jack in the Box menu this month alongside Spicy Chicken Strips.

Chew Boom was the first to report news of the French Toast Sticks. Although Wendy's has yet to officially announce the new menu item, the outlet, citing "sources familiar with the situation," reported that French Toast Sticks are set to arrive to Wendy's sometime in August. Rumors of the new French Toast Sticks, however, first surfaced as early as June, when an Instagram account shared that "Wendy's will have French Toast Sticks with a Maple Syrup dipping sauce late Aug/early Sept." Upon their debut, the French Toast Sticks, which come with a side of sweet syrup for dipping, will be added as a permanent addition to Wendy's national breakfast menu.

Wendy’s Set To Launch New French Toast Sticks Nationwide This Month: https://t.co/EHXIJT7gnL #chewboom — ChewBoom (@ChewBoom) August 3, 2022

News of the French Toast Sticks seemed to be confirmed by one Wendy's employee, who shared an image of the new menu item on Facebook on Friday, July 29. According to that employee, who identified themselves as a district manager, "French toast sticks are coming soon to a Wendy's near you." The post went on to tease, "the perks of being a district manager means you get to try them early."

The reported addition of French Toast Sticks comes as Wendy's seems to putting an increased focus on its breakfast offerings. Back in February, the chain added the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit to the menu, marking its first new breakfast menu item in the U.S. in two years. Part of the Hot Honey Duo, the breakfast sandwich features an all-white-meat breakfast chicken fillet that is drizzled with hot honey sauce and served on a warm, fluffy buttermilk biscuit.

The focus on the breakfast menu isn't only taking place in the U.S., though. Following the rollout of the Hot Honey Duo, Wendy's launched breakfast in all Wendy's restaurants across Canada. When Wendy's first announced the move, the chain made a few digs at its competitors, sharing that Wendy's breakfast will "disrupt the competition, replacing reheated eggs and stale sandwiches with a high-quality breakfast experience."