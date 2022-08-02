Jack in the Box Brings Back Spicy and Sweet Menu Items

Jack in the Box is giving fans plenty to celebrate as it expands its menu with the re-launch of two fan-favorite items. Following previous runs on the menu, and after their subsequent retirements, both the Spicy Chicken Strips and French Toast Sticks are officially returning to Jack in the Box locations nationwide.

The fan-favorite fast food chain is re-launching the two beloved menu items for a limited time, according to Chew Boom. Fans heading to their local participating Jack in the Box restaurant will now be able to order the Spicy Chicken Strips. The chicken strips feature all-white meat chicken crispy-fried in a panko and cracker-crumb breading that's seasoned with Jack's signature blend of spices for a spicy kick of flavor. Offering a perfect breakfast treat, meanwhile, the chain's French Toast Sticks feature strips of French toast deep-fried and served with a syrup dip cup. Jack in the Box did not indicate just how long the two returning items will be on the menu before they once again disappear.

Spicy Chicken Strips and French Toast Sticks aren't the only things returning to the beloved fast food restaurant chain, though. Mark Hamill is set to return as a Jack in the Box decades after he was fired from the restaurant as a teen. Per PEOPLE, the famous actor was employed at the fast food chain while attending Los Angeles City College around the age of 18, though when he finally got the chance to work the drive-thru window, things didn't go as planned.

"I always aspired to work the window, right? I wanted to be on the speaker, and instead I was always in the back. And when I got my chance at it, I blew it," Hamill shared, explaining that when he finally got the opportunity to work the window, he tried out a clown-like voice to say, "'Welcome to Jack in the Box. May I take your order?' Well, I thought it was clever. The manager thought otherwise. I was probably really irritating. Anyway, he just told me to go home and never come back."

Now, Hamill is returning to Jack in the Box for a limited time to represent the brand in a series of advertisements set to run across the country. Speaking of his return, the Star Wars actor said, "What are the chances of a former employee who let you go, asking you to come back? It was too good to [pass up]. I said,