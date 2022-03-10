Wendy’s Makes Major Announcement in the Fast-Food Breakfast Game

Forget the fast-food chicken sandwich wars – Wendy’s has its sights set on another aspect of the competition: breakfast. The beloved fast-food chain announced in late February that it is launching breakfast in all Wendy’s restaurants across Canada this spring. Of course, the fan-favorite fast-food chain couldn’t make the announcement without a few digs at its competitors, sharing that Wendy’s breakfast will “disrupt the competition, replacing reheated eggs and stale sandwiches with a high-quality breakfast experience.”

Although Wendy’s didn’t reveal any items on the breakfast menu, the chain did promise that guests can “say goodbye to dry English muffins, stale breakfast sandwiches, and see-through bacon.” According to Wendy’s, the breakfast lineup will include “freshly cracked Canadian eggs on every sandwich, savoury Applewood smoked bacon freshly cooked in every restaurant every day, and biscuits served warm from the oven. The chain added that the full breakfast lineup will be revealed “in the coming weeks.” Wendy’s did not say when exactly the breakfast menu launch, only hinting at a spring arrival.

“Canadians deserve a better, high-quality breakfast experience that is fast and affordable, without cutting corners. That is exactly what Wendy’s will deliver when we launch breakfast across Canada this spring,” Abigail Pringle, President, International and Chief Development Officer, The Wendy’s Company, said in a press release. “We have done the work, immersing ourselves in what Canadian customers want from their breakfast and we will serve up hot, made-to-order, great-tasting food, using high quality ingredients that have long set Wendy’s apart from the competition. We are confident that our breakfast experience will make Wendy’s their number one choice.”

The launch of breakfast in Canada will bring Canadians more than just a fresh lineup of morning foods. The company announced that in launching the new lineup and in support of the expansion, “Wendy’s Canadian franchisees plan to hire approximately 1,600 crew members across the country, offering opportunities for flexibility and to build a career.”

The upcoming launch of breakfast in Canada comes just after Wendy’s introduced its first new breakfast menu item in the U.S. in two years. In early February, the chain rolled out the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit. Part of a newly launched Hot Honey Duo, marry “the sweet taste of honey with the fiery habanero kick you expect from the Queen of Spice,” the new breakfast sandwich features an all-white-meat breakfast chicken fillet that is drizzled with hot honey sauce and served on a warm, fluffy buttermilk biscuit. It is now available at Wendy’s locations nationwide.