Wendy's Is Bringing Back a Hit Menu Item

Delicious things are brewing at Wendy's this summer. As fans clamor to their nearest Wendy's to order the new limited-time Strawberry Frosty before it disappears for good, the fan-favorite fast food chain has more surprises up its sleeve, with Wendy's reportedly set to bring back the beloved Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger alongside several other menu items in August 2022.

The Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger's alleged return was leaked in a memo shared on Reddit. According to that memo, the fan-favorite menu item is set to return on or around Tuesday, Aug. 30 alongside the Pretzel Bacon Pub Homestyle Chicken Sandwich and Pub Fries, with Wendy's saying they are "thrilled" two bring the two menu items back. The Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger features a quarter-pound of fresh beef topped with Muenster cheese, three strips of applewood smoked bacon, smoky honey mustard, warm beer cheese sauce, crispy fried onions, and pickles on a soft pretzel bun, with the Chicken Sandwich version simply swapping out the beef for the brand's Homestyle Chicken filet. The chain's Pub Fries, meanwhile, features the brand's signature fries topped with applewood-smoked bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, and warm beer cheese sauce. Per the memo, the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger's return will come with a bit of disappointment, as it will replace the Big Bacon Cheddar, which is set to retire from the menu.

The Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger is far from the only thing Wendy's has up its sleeve for August, though. The memo also revealed that the chain is set to debut French Toast Sticks, which will "play an important role on our menu and fill a space that we deliberately left open at launch." The new French Toast Sticks are set to roll out in mid-August. Also joining the breakfast menu in August will be Sausage Gravy. All Wendy's stores are reportedly set to begin selling Biscuits and Gravy, though a date for that was not revealed.

Last on the memo was an update on Medium Combo. Although not new to the menu, the Medium Combo will be the default nationally beginning Aug. 30. At that time, the system will "the POS will default to a medium combo instead of small." The change will roll out alongside new menu board layouts.

At this time, Wendy's has not publicly confirmed any of the menu updates alleged in the leaked memo. As such, prices for the new and returning menu items are unknown. It is also unclear if the menu changes will be permanent additions or limited-time-only items.