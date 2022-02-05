Wendy’s New Menu Items Include Special Chicken Sandwich, First New Breakfast Item in 2 Years

Just three years after the fast-food chicken sandwich wars erupted, Wendy’s is launching yet another major salvo to gain ground. The beloved fast-food chain is set to debut The Hot Honey Duo, two entirely new takes on the chicken sandwich that includes the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich and the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit, Wendy’s first new breakfast item in two years.

Both of the two new menu items jump on the hot honey trend, with Wendy’s promising that “the hand-crafted duo packs a punch Wendy’s fans will love all day long.” The new sandwiches marry “the sweet taste of honey with the fiery habanero kick you expect from the Queen of Spice.” Up first, and marking the chain’s first new addition to the breakfast menu since 2020, the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit features an all-white-meat breakfast chicken fillet that is drizzled with hot honey sauce and served on a warm, fluffy buttermilk biscuit. Keeping the tastebuds tingling for the rest of the day, the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich boasts the chain’s spicy all-white meat chicken breast, melted Pepper Jack cheese, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, and crispy pickle chips, all topped with decadent hot honey and housed on a toasted premium bun.

“Others may do chicken sandwiches, but at Wendy’s we actually craft chicken sandwiches with flavor,” Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company, said in a press release. “As the Queen of Spice, we’re constantly looking for new ways to upgrade our already famous spicy chicken sandwich, and our talented culinary team knew we could bring the Hot Honey trend to the table in a way no one else could. The Hot Honey Duo brings the heat, and the sweet, to give our fans mouthwatering, all-day chicken sandwiches that are anything but McBland.”

The two new menu items are set to debut on Wendy’s Made to Crave menu beginning Tuesday, Feb. 8. John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy’s Company said that with the Hot Honey Duo, Wendy’s is “bringing sweet heat to our Made to Crave menu in a uniquely Wendy’s way by taking the Hot Honey trend up a notch – as only we can.” Li added that Wendy’s “hot honey drizzle blends the sweetness of the honey with the fruity kick of habanero to deliver a signature flavor profile that brings complexity and craveability you won’t find anywhere else. Sweet, savory, and spicy – the tastebud trifecta.”

Fans can grab the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit for $3.19, with the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich carrying a suggested price of $5.99. The two new menu items will be available via Wendy’s drive-thru, contactless pickup via mobile order or through delivery with the Wendy’s app, DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, and Uber Eats.