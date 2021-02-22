Taco Bell Launches Into Chicken Sandwich Wars With Its Own Take

✖

The fast food chicken sandwich wars are heating up. On Monday, beloved Mexican-style fast food chain Taco Bell confirmed it is officially putting a leg in the game with the debut of its own chicken sandwich, which has a major twist and, per the chain, is "out of this clucking world": the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco.

Set to debut in select locations next month as a test menu item, the Crispy Chicken Taco Sandwich is truly mouth-watering. It boasts premium all-white-meat crispy chicken, which is marinated in jalapeño buttermilk and then seasoned with bold Mexican spices and rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating. The sandwiches are served in a puffy bread, which is shaped in an iconic taco form and filled with a piece of crispy tortilla chicken and flavorful signature creamy chipotle sauce. For those who like a little more heat, there is also a spicy version of the sandwich that features crunchy jalapeño slices.

(Photo: Taco Bell)

The Crispy Chicken Taco Sandwich is set to debut on Taco Bell menus on Thursday, March 11, though only a handful of customers will be able to sink their teeth into it, as it will initially only be tested in Nashville, Tennessee and Charlotte, North Carolina. The chain promises, however, that it will debut nationwide later this year. The twist on the chicken sandwich will only cost $2.49. The chain teased that the new taco sandwich isn't the "only crispy chicken innovation arriving in 2021," though for now, Taco Bell is keeping those details under wraps.

The debut of the new menu item comes as the fast food chicken sandwich wars continue to heat up. Just last week, Burger King announced plans to introduce a new hand-breaded chicken sandwich later this year that it promises "will be worth the wait." In January, KFC said it would be introducing its "best chicken sandwich ever." That sandwich boasts a quarter-pound, all-white meat, double-breaded Extra Crispy chicken breast fillet on a toasted buttery brioche bun, and thick, crispy pickles. Just last week, Wendy's took aim at its competitors when announcing it was "bringing exciting flavors and bold ingredients forward to help fans avoid the McStake of settling for the same boring chicken sandwiches from other fast-food joints" with the debut of the Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich and the Jalapeño Popper Chicken Salad. Taco Bell's announcement also comes ahead of the launch of the McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

Of course, Taco Bell is serving up more than just chicken in 2021. Already this year, the chain has announced the return of the Spicy Potato Soft Taco and the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, which are set to return to menus on March 11. Taco Bell is also treating fans to the $5 Build Your Own Cravings Box, a completely customizable food experience.