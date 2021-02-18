✖

Popeyes found the perfect way to troll McDonald's on Thursday by offering free chicken sandwiches. On Thursday, McDonald's launched a special site to grant a limited number of customers early access to their new chicken sandwiches. So Popeyes decided to buy up as many URLs as possible for people who might misspell the McDonald's URL and offered their sandwiches for free.

McDonald's is set to launch three new chicken sandwiches at locations across the country on Feb. 24. However, the company also launched CHCNDrop.com, where customers could snag a "capsule" for $5 at noon on Thursday. The package included a sweatshirt, a 7" record with a new track by music producer Tay Keith, and a coupon that grants the customer access to the Crispy Chicken sandwich on Feb. 23, the day before they are available for everyone. The capsule quickly sold out.

Lokoing for a chicken dorp? We gt yall. Splel the stie wrnog to get a free chicken sndwihc. pic.twitter.com/KswgrAPh9D — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) February 18, 2021

The Popeyes marketing team found the perfect way to get back at McDonald's for trying to step in on its terrain. They bought up dozens of URLs that spell "CHCNDrop" in different ways. These included "ChiickNDrop," "KickenDrop," "CnkhDrop," and even "Hcickendrop." Anyone who goes to these sites instead of the McDonald's site will get a promo code to order a free sandwich on the Popeyes app. Only the first 10,000 people who use the code "MSIPEL" will get the free sandwich.

The Popeyes site's introduction was filled with misspellings while also reminding customers of the chicken sandwich that started the current craze at fast food chains. "Yuo got heer becasue you msiplet a URL wiht teh wrod chicken," the site reads. "At Popeyes, we dnot eevr mses wtih our chicken, becasue wre’e epxrets. Eevry peice of our chicken is frshley hnad-batetred , tehn braeded and freid up sepcial for ya’ll. Taht’s why wr’ee gviing you a free chicken sadnwihc, so taht you can fnid out for yuorslef."

Back in January, McDonald's announced it was planning to finally launch a nationwide chicken sandwich, with three options available. On Feb. 24, customers will be able to order the basic Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich with a Spicy Pepper Sauce, and the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich, which adds lettuce, tomato, and mayo to the sandwich. Burger King is also planning to launch a chicken sandwich later this year. Wendy's also launched a new Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich and Salad this week.