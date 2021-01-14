✖

Taco Bell is starting the new year off right in the eyes of potato-loving fans. After sparking outrage in 2020 over the removal of fan-favorite starch-filled menu items, the beloved Mexican-style fast-food chain is bringing potatoes back to the menu. Beginning on Thursday, March 11, hungry fans headed to their local Taco Bell restaurant will again be able to order the Spicy Potato Soft Taco and the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes.

Boasting warm and seasoned potato bites, real cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, and creamy chipotle sauce for a little extra kick that can "help fire that adrenaline bug you got for hot potatoes," the Spicy Potato Soft Taco will be available for $1. At a going price of $1.49, the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes feature spuds that are topped with reduced fat sour cream topping that "keeps it cool, but not pretentious cool like Cool Beans," and nacho cheese sauce, which "shows its wild side." Prior to being stripped from the menu, the two food items had been favorites among vegetarian and vegan Taco Bell fans, who have used the potato bites, which are certified vegan, to swap out meat on various menu items. Their removal meant plant-based options were extremely limited, something Taco Bell is now vowing to change.

And now, an announcement from our CEO. pic.twitter.com/JHHJMrPEJH — Taco Bell (@tacobell) January 14, 2021

"The return of our beloved potatoes is just the first step in showing our fans the strong continued commitment to vegetarian we are making this year," Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, said in the announcement. "We have long been a leader in the vegetarian space, but this year, we have more meatless options in store that vegetarians, veggie-curious and even meat-eaters will love."

Along with the return of potatoes, something many fast food lovers are already celebrating on social media, Taco Bell on Thursday also announced that the chain has partnered with Beyond Meat to create an innovative new plant-based protein that will be tested in the next year. The chain did not dish any details on the new protein, though they cited Beyond Meat's proven track record of producing "irresistibly delicious plant-based offerings." This will mark Taco Bell's first foray into plant-based meat in the U.S.

Along with the potato menu items, Taco Bell has numerous other meatless menu items, including the bean burrito, the conic Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, the classic Cheese Quesadilla, and the flavorful Black Bean Chalupa, along with numerous other veggie options. Plant-based options can be found on the Veggie Cravings Menu online and in the app.