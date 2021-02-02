Taco Bell Launches New $5 Build Your Own Cravings Box

✖

Taco Bell is continuing to make major changes to its menu in 2021. After announcing the return of potatoes in January, the beloved Mexican-style fast-food chain is doubling down on the menu revamp and allowing customers to score a selection of their favorites at a steal of a price. In February, Taco Bell is introducing the new $5 Build Your Own Cravings Box, a completely customizable food experience.

Officially launching on Feb. 2, the Build Your Own Cravings Box stretches customers' dollars further than ever before by offering up "the ultimate Taco Bell eating experience." It allows fans to create their meal exactly as they please from a selection of well-loved favorites and offering up a total 18 different variations. The box includes for parts, or categories. "Specialties" include a signature item like the Chalupa Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, or Crunchwrap. Custoemers can then select a "Starter," like a Crunchy Taco, Soft Taco, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, or Bean and Cheese Burrito. Next up is the side, which includes options like Chips & Nacho Cheese Sauce or Cinnamon Twists. Customers can then select a medium fountain drink. The massive meal, which comes in a convenient, recyclable, paperboard box costs just $5.

(Photo: Taco Bell)

"As we see it, there aren't a lot of choices out there when it comes to value, forcing customers to play by others' rules. But when your fans have different favorites on the menu, why not celebrate that?" Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell's Chief Global Brand Officer, said. "The Taco Bell I'm proud to lead does it differently - we put fans in the driver's seat and allow them to eat how they want to eat, not how someone, irrespective of how famous they may be, tells them to."

Unfortunately, the new $5 Build Your Own Cravings Box does have some limitations. The Build Your Own Cravings Box will be available exclusively to Taco Bell Rewards Beta members on the Taco Bell app starting Tuesday. It will then roll out to other Taco Bell digital customers members on Feb. 11 The company confirmed to USA Today that anyone who joins the loyalty program on or after Tuesday will have access to the $5 Build Your Own Cravings Box offer the following day. New members also get a free Doritos Locos Taco for signing up.

Taco Bell said it plans to launch the new deal alongside a massive marketing campaign "that empowers fans to take pride in their unique crunchy, cheesy or spicy taste." The campaign will boast various social media influencers, including Noah Centineo, TikTok influencer Nava Rose, K-Pop star CL, iconic Drag Queen Onyx Black, and BMXer Brad Simms, and several others, who will remind "consumers to never settle for someone else's taste buds."