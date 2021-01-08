KFC's New Chicken Sandwich Aims to Reclaim Crown as 'Best Ever' After McDonald's Latest Additions

✖

KFC is upping its game in the chicken sandwich wars by introducing its "best chicken sandwich ever" to stores nationwide by the end of February. The sandwich is already available in select markets and first hit customers' taste buds during a successful test run in Orlando last year. KFC's announcement came just a couple of days after McDonald's announced three new sandwiches will be available at its locations soon.

The new "KFC Chicken Sandwich" features a quarter-pound, all-white meat, double-breaded Extra Crispy chicken breast filet on a toasted buttery brioche bun, and thick, crispy pickles. You can get it topped with the Colonel's mayo or spicy sauce for an extra kick. The company vows that every sandwich is "made when ordered, so it is served piping hot every time."

"We tested the new KFC Chicken Sandwich in Orlando last spring, and we nearly doubled our sales expectations, so we knew that we had a winner," Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S., said in a statement Thursday. "Many customers hadn't considered KFC as a part of the chicken sandwich conversation, but anyone who tastes this sandwich will know, without a doubt, that we're playing to win." The company added that one Orlando customer called the sandwich a "life-changer."

Customers will be able to get the sandwich itself for $3.99. You can also get the combo meal, which includes KFC Secret Recipe Fries and a medium drink, for $6.99. KFC said its team tested different pickles with "eight variations of thickness" and worked with six bakeries on over 10 recipes to find the right bun for the breast filet. After all, you don't want a bun that falls apart when customers take a bite.

KFC's decision to take its new chicken sandwich national comes two days after McDonald's announced plans to add three premium chicken sandwiches to its menu. The fast food giant will offer the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich. The three sandwiches will be on the menu nationwide starting on Feb. 24. These all follow the unprecedented success of Popeyes' chicken sandwich, which famously sold out two weeks after they were introduced in August 2019. Wendy's also introduced a new Classic Chicken Sandwich to replace the Homestyle Chicken Sandwich.