McDonald's Grants Limited Early Access to New Crispy Chicken Sandwich Before Nationwide Launch

McDonald's is officially entering the chicken sandwich fast-food war, and the beloved chain is making a major game move by letting a few lucky fans sink their teeth into the Crispy Chicken Sandwich before its official release date. On Tuesday, the Golden Arches announced it would be granting "early access" to the sought-after dish with a limited-edition capsule, which, if successfully grabbed before they’re all gone, will have fast-food lovers tasting the new chicken sandwich a full day before its nationwide debut on McDonald’s menus.

The limited-edition capsule is set to drop exclusively at CHKNDrop.com at noon ET on Thursday, Feb. 18 and they are expected to go fast. The capsule, which comes with a price tag of $5, comes with plenty of goodies. First up is a never-before-heard audio track created by music producer Tay Keith on 7" vinyl, which will only be available via the drop. Those who snag the capsule will also be treated to a limited-edition hoodie that reps the new sandwich with one word: "crispyjuicytender." The hoodie also features a waveform design of Tay Keith’s original track running up one sleeve. Of course, the drop also comes with early access to the Crispy Chicken Sandwich on Feb. 23, a full day before the scheduled Feb. 24 release, meaning you can be the envy of all of your fast food–loving friends.

"We know fans can't wait for our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich to hit restaurants, so we're celebrating them and this moment with a drop like no other," David Tovar, VP of U.S. Communications said. "We're excited to give fans early access to this sandwich and exclusive swag they can't get anywhere else to memorialize this great addition to our menu."

Launching nationwide on Feb. 24, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich can be ordered three ways. The basic Crispy Chicken Sandwich boasts a crispy chicken filet made with all-white meat, topped with crinkle-cut pickles, and served on a potato roll. The Spicy Chicken Sandwich adds a Spicy Pepper Sauce to the mix. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich kicks things into high gear with added shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes, and mayo.

(Photo: McDonald's)

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich was first confirmed to be coming to menus in January and offer up fierce competition for other fast-food restaurants, including Popeyes and Wendy's, who gained plenty of fanfare with their chicken sandwiches. McDonald's also confirmed Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce would be returning nationwide in February. As McDonald’s lovers chow down on the new chicken dishes, they can wash their meal down with Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, which is set to return to menus across the country by June officially.