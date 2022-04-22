Taco Bell Adds Multiple Cheesy Menu Items

Taco Bell’s menu is growing. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain this week debuted not one, but two new menu items nationwide, with both the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries and the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries Burrito now available for guests to order at their local Taco Bell restaurant.

Joining a craveable lineup that also includes Nacho Fries, which recently returned to the menu for a limited time, Taco Bell’s Steak White Hot Ranch Fries are packed with flavor. The new fries are golden, boldly seasoned and topped with warm, nacho cheese sauce and marinated grilled steak. According to Taco Bell, the fries are “bursting with heat as they are made with ghost chili peppers and creamy buttermilk.” Guests can choose to have their fries topped or wrapped into a delicious burrito, dubbed the White Hot Ranch Fries Burrito, which features all of those same ingredients. Guests can make the meal vegetarian-friendly by replacing the steak with black beans.

This is not the first time Taco Bell has stuffed a burrito with fries. In fact, when the chain brought back Nacho Fries in March, Taco Bell also debuted the Steak Nacho Fries Burrito, which featured Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries, steak, tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, cheddar cheese, creamy chipotle sauce, and nacho cheese sauce wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Both the White Hot Ranch Fries and White Hot Ranch Fries Burrito are rolling out nationwide following a test run over the summer. Back in August, the famed Mexican-style fast-food chain rolled out the two items on menus at select locations in Chicago, Illinois. The items rolled as a test run, with Taco Bell using the Chicago market to gauge interest and popularity. Given that the menu items are now debuting across the nation, it seems that initial test run was a success.

The new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries and the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries Burrito are now available at Taco Bell locations across the U.S. Steak White Hot Ranch Fries carry a suggested price of $2.99, with the burrito form carrying a suggested price of $3.49, though prices vary by location. The two items are available alongside several other new menu items that Taco Bell is currently testing in select markets, such as the Bell Breakfast Box, which is currently being tested at select locations in Nashville, Tennessee.