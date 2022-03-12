Taco Bell Manager Answers Customers’ Burning Questions

Taco Bell is always in the conversation when it comes to the top fast food chains. The company is known for its mouth-watering Mexican-style cuisine, including tacos, quesadillas, and nachos, and recently, fans got the chance to get an inside glimpse at the chain. In late February, a Taco Bell manager hosted an AMA (ask me anything) on Reddit and gave fans the inside scoop on how things work behind the scenes.

From the menu items that customers should avoid to the best value on the menu, and yes, even the return of the Mexican Pizza, the Taco Bell manager dished all when it came to the famed fast food chain. The manager fielded dozens of questions, providing some delightful inside scoop. Keep scrolling to see some of the burning questions asked and answered during the Reddit AMA.

Most sold food item per day

Taco Bell may be known for the Baja Blast and other buzzed about items, but it turns out that some items are far more popular than others, and fans were eager to know. Asked what the most sold food item is per day, the Taco Bell manager revealed, “as meal Quesadillas. Single soft tacos sells a alot. I guess our customers prefer soft tacos over hard.”

Best value item and combo

One major selling point for fast food restaurants are their value menus and combo, and in recent years, Taco Bell has made a name for itself with those value items. According to the manager, the chain’s value items boasts plenty of deals, too!

“Any box because the value of the individual tacos and stuff inside exceed the value,” the manger replied to one person inquiring about the best value. “The worst would be the grill steak burrito that had. It was very expensive for just one burrito.”

Favorite modifiers

When you roll up to the drive thru or step into a fast food restaurant, what you see on the menu isn’t necessarily what you have to order. Recent social media trends have shown people customizing their orders with fast food modifiers, and even the Taco Bell manager has a few favorite ways to modify menu items.

“Everyone gets annoyed with the quesirito being online exclusive. I tell them to get a 5 layer substitute the beans for rice. Get a it girlled(free) and it actually comes out to be cheaper than a quesirito,” the manager responded to one person asking what their favorite ways to modify menu items was. “I personally like the beef melt burritos without the beef. Taste amazing.”

Items to avoid

Fast food doesn’t always get a good rap, and some fast food menu items are better left unordered. When one inquiring mind asked what items they would recommend Taco Bell customers avoid and why, the manager didn’t hold back.

“I would advise customers to stay away from the new island freezes because they not for everyone. I’ve had multiple people call back about that freeze,” they shared, later adding, “People just don’t like the taste… I don’t either it’s disgusting to me.”

When will Mexican pizza be back?

In recent months, most of the talk surrounding Taco Bell has been about the Mexican Pizza, so it came a little surprise when more than just a few people asked about the dish. The manager, however, informed fans that they “don’t know when that’s coming back.”

Originally debuting on the menu back in 1985, Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza consists of seasoned ground beef and refried beans sandwiched between two crisp “pizza shell” tostadas, then smothered in diced tomatoes, a three-cheese blend and a spicy pizza sauce. Unfortunately, the Mexican Pizza isn’t an item that can be customized through existing Taco Bell ingredients, with the manager sharing, “we don’t serve Mexican pizzas without the ingredients.”