Taco Bell Makes Big Announcement About Nacho Fries

Nacho Fries are officially returning to the Taco Bell menu! The Mexican-style fast-food chain announced Tuesday morning that the beloved dish, which comes and goes from the menu, is set to return nationwide later this month, and the beloved fast-food chain is giving fans of the dish plenty of ways to “dip into the nacho cheesy goodness.”

Nacho Fries, a fan-favorite menu item, boast perfectly golden fries that are coated in bold Mexican seasoning and sold with a side of warm nacho cheese sauce for dipping. The dish originally appeared on the Taco Bell menu back in January of 2018, not only becoming a fan-favorite but also marking the fast-food chain’s largest debut in history. However, Taco Bell decided to pull the treat from the menu, sparking plenty of outrage, before ultimately bringing them back. Now, Taco Bell brings Nacho Fries back every once in a blue moon. This time around, Nacho Fries are set to return on Thursday, March 10, though Taco Bell Rewards members can get early access to Nacho Fries beginning Tuesday, March 8.

Of course, Nacho Fries wouldn’t truly be making their return if Taco Bell didn’t release a new trailer. This time around, Taco Bell’s Live Más productions has added “Fry Again” to the franchise. This year’s faux-movie trailer marks the first time the fast-food chain’s production company co-created the storyline with its biggest fans, with Taco Bell having invited fans to submit story ideas for a virtual writers’ room. The result? A time loop story about a girl stuck in the same day over and over again all so that she can keep enjoying her Nacho Fries.

“We’ve explored tons of genres for Nacho Fries over the years, but this may be my favorite yet

because it gave our most loyal fans a front row seat to co-create one of our biggest fan led

campaigns ever,” Tracee Larocca, Head of Brand Creative, said in a press release. “With the bar set this high, who knows where we’ll take Nacho Fries next.”

Nacho Fries will be returning to the menu alongside some pretty awesome deals. From Thursday, March 24 through Saturday, March 26, Rewards members can snag a free a la carte Nacho Fries with a $1 minimum purchase. Then, from Sunday, March 27 until April 13, Taco Bell will be partnering with GrubHub to offer free fries with a minimum $15 purchase. Nacho Fries return to Taco Bell restaurants nationwide beginning Thursday, with Rewards members granted early access beginning today.