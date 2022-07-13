Plastic Contamination Leads to Multiple Snacks Being Recalled

A Chicago-based company recalled its snacks late last month after it learned about possible foreign material contaminating the products. Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC voluntarily recalled some of its cookies and other baked goods because the packages could have hard plastic pieces. They could pose a choking hazard.

Enjoy Life Brands announced the voluntary recall on June 30. The company learned of the problem after an internal quality assurance investigation. There have been no reports of illness or injury linked to the issue though. The recall covers products sold in retail stores and online in the U.S. and Canada.

The recall covers 13 different Enjoy Life products. The products have best-by dates ranging from September 2022 to March 2023. The products are:

Soft Baked Cookies – Snickerdoodle, 6.oz (UPC 853522000184)

Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip, 6 oz (853522000191)

Soft Baked Cookies – Double Chocolate Brownie, 6 oz (853522000214)

Soft Baked Cookies – Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, 6 oz (819597013801)

Soft Baked Cookies – Monster, 6 oz (819597013818)

Chewy Bars – Sunseed Crunch, 5.75 oz (853522000627)

Chewy Bars – Caramel Blondie, 5.75 oz (819597011258)

Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Apple Cinnamon, 8.8 oz (819597012569)

Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Chocolate Chip Banana, 8.8 oz (819597012576)

Soft Baked Fruit & Nut Breakfast Ovals – Berry Medley, 8.8 oz (819597012583)

Brownie Bites – Rich Chocolate, 4.76 oz (819597013290)

Brownie Bites – Salted Caramel, 4.76 oz (819597013313)

Soft Baked Cookies – Amazon Variety Pack – (2SND,1CC,1OAT,1SBCC,1MSTR) – 6/6 oz (10819597014515)

Consumers should not consume cookies and snacks. They should discard the product, but keep the packaging before contacting Enjoy Life at 1-855-543-5335 for information on receiving a refund. Consumer relations staff will answer calls between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. Click here to see pictures of the affected products on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

Recalls involving foreign materials making their way into food are fairly common. In March, Continental Mills recalled Kroger's store brand Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix because "fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line" were found in some batches of the product. In May, the Texas supermarket chain H-E-B voluntarily recalled brownies and cookies sold at their stores because they could contain metal fragments. In December 2021, the Coca-Cola Company recalled Minute Maid drinks, and Coca-Cola and Sprite cans because they could contain undisclosed dangerous foreign materials.