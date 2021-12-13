Urgent Coca-Cola Recall Impacts 2 Sodas and 3 Juices That Need to Be Thrown Out ASAP

The Coca-Cola Company issued an urgent recall late last week, warning that certain Minute Maid products may contain dangerous foreign objects. It’s the second major recall for the company in less than a month, as Coca-Cola also recalled Coca-Cola and Sprite cans in late November. Consumers who have any of the affected products should throw the drinks away immediately.

The affected Minute Maid products are Minute Maid Berry Punch, 59 Fl. oz. (UPC: 025000047664); Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade, 59 Fl. oz. (UPC: 025000019708); and Minute Maid Fruit Punch, 59 fl. oz. (UPC: 025000047725), reports Food Safety News. The recalled products were sold in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Maine, and New Jersey, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

This was a voluntary recall, Coca-Cola spokesperson Ann L. Moore told USA Today Monday. The recall started on Nov. 10 and is almost complete, but some consumers could still have the drinks in their homes because of the long shelf life. The expiration date on the products is not until 2022.

The recall was given a “Class II” label, meaning exposure to the foreign matter could cause “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.” The risk of serious side effects for Class II recalls is limited, but the FDA said Minute Maid consumers should still be aware. The foreign matter reportedly included metal bolts or washers.

On Nov. 24, Coca-Cola also recalled Coca-Cola 12 ounce cans with the date codes “AUG 1522 WM B” and “AUG 1522 WM C” due to undisclosed foreign matter, the Department of Defense’s Defense Logistics Agency announced. Sprite 12 ounce cans with the date code “AUG 1522 WM B” were also included in this recall. Cans with these date codes have already been removed from stores, but consumers could still have them as their expiration dates extend into 2022 as well.

There were other major drinks recalls in recent weeks. In late November, Kraft Heinz recalled Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and some Kool-Aid powdered beverages with expiration dates in2023 because of the possible presence of foreign material, including small pieces of metal or glass, the FDA said. The issue was found during an internal review at a manufacturing facility. Kraft Heinz also worked with retailers to remove the impacted products from stores.