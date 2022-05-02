Beef and Lamb Recalled Internationally Amid US Meat Woes

✖

More meat products are being pulled from store shelves amid a string of recent meat recalls. The Community Co-operative Store (Nuriootpa) on April 26 issued a recall of certain beef and lamb products "due to the presence of foreign matter," according to a recall notice posted by Food Standards Australia and New Zealand. The items were recalled after it was found they may contain plastic and metal.

The recall includes Barossa Fresh Lamb Mince packaged in approximately 500 grams, as well as Barossa Fresh Premium Beef Mince No Preservatives Added weighing approximately 600 to 800 grams. The recall impacts those beef and lamb products with "best before" date markings of "25/04/22," per the recall notice. The recall only impacts consumers shopping in Australia, where the recalled beef and lamb products were available for sale at Barossa Fresh Supermarket, Murray Street, Nuriootpa in South Australia.

The recall was iniated after the "presence of foreign matter (plastic, metal)" was detected. The recall notice, which did not say if any injuries or illnesses have been reported, noted that "food products containing plastic and metal may cause illness/injury if consumed." Consumers who have purchased the recalled includes Barossa Fresh Lamb Mince and Barossa Fresh Premium Beef Mince No Preservatives Added are being urged not to eat the products. The recalled products should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund and replacement. Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact The Community Co-operative Store (Nuriootpa) at 08 8568 6000 or http://barossa.coop/.

Although the beef and lamb recall is only in effect in Australia, is marks just the latest in a string of meat recalls, with the U.S. market being hit with several such recalls. Just a day before the Community Co-operative Store (Nuriootpa) recall, Lakeside Refrigerated Services issued a recall of approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef. The recall was sparked after it was found the products may be contaminated with E. coli O103, one of the rarer Shiga-toxin producing E. coli that has the potential to cause serious illness.

Just before that recall, approximately 4,590 pounds of beef jerky products were recalled. Tennessee Brown Bag, LLC issued the recall he Tennessee Department of Agriculture, which then notified FSIS about the products, discovered the products were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.