Brownies Recalled After Company Says They Could Contain Metal Fragments

The Texas supermarket chain H-E-B voluntarily recalled brownies and cookies sold at its stores because it's possible that they might contain metal fragments. The treats were made by an outside supplier and only distributed to H-E-B and Joe V's Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico. The recalled products have been removed from store shelves, H-E-B said in a statement the U.S. Food and Drug Administration published on April 29.

There are two products covered under the recall: H-E-B Bakery Two-Bite Brownies (12 oz, UPC 4122010951) and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays (UPC 4122048898). The company issued the recall after investigating two consumer complaints. "As soon as we confirm that the product meets our high quality and safety standards, H-E-B will have the products back on shelves," H-E-B said.

Consumers who bought the cookies and brownies should stop eating them and return them to a store for a full refund. Customers can call H-E-B customer service at 1-855-432-4438 for any further questions. Click here to see images of the recalled product on the FDA website.

There are a surprising number of recalls involving foreign material that has ended up inside food. In late March, Hormel Foods' Skippy recalled almost 81 tons of Skippy peanut butter jars sold at Walmart stores because they could contain small fragments of stainless steel. In that case, the steel material came from manufacturing equipment.

Hormel learned of the problem from the production facility's internal systems. According to the recall notice, the recall covered over 9,500 cases – or about 160,000 pounds – of peanut butter. The varieties included are Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chucky Peanut Butter Spread, and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein. All jars have "best-if-used-by" dates in May 2023.

The recalled peanut butter jars were distributed to California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin. The UPCs for the affected products are 37600-10520, 37600-10667, 37600-10499, and 37600-88095. Consumers can return the peanut butter jars to the point of purchase or call Skippy at 1-866-475-4779 for more information.