Kroger Product Recalled in 17 States

If you have shopped at Kroger and purchased the store’s Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, check your cupboards and heed this recall. Continental Mills recalls the mix due to “potential foreign material contamination.” According to the FDA, contamination is not something you want to swallow.

“Continental Mills has issued a recall of Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, due to a potential foreign material contamination,” the recall states. “Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product.”

https://twitter.com/MiamiHerald/status/1505268953261776897?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The recall affects Kroger stores in 17 states, according to the FDA. “Product was distributed to Kroger stores in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia,” the recall states.

No product has been returned as contaminated yet, and there have been no reported injuries to date. Still, if you purchased the products, the company has a set of procedures to help customers return their products safely. The mix boxes in question are the 2-pound variety, UPC 01111088219, from lot codes KX2063 and KX2064.

“Food Safety is the highest priority for Continental Mills and the company is acting swiftly for the safety of consumers,” the company recall statement reads. “Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately.”

If you have a box of mix, the FDA and Continental Mills urge customers to throw the package out. Those seeking refunds should call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832.

This is the latest everyday item hit with a recall in recent months. Foodstuffs, Autozone antifreeze and even SmartWatch, are being recalled due to their potential hazard. Thankfully the process and concern involved are strong, leaving many concerns in their place. If you know you may have purchased the mix yourself, go take it out and remove it from existence. It’s the only way to be sure.