Salad Dressing Recalled in 26 States

Consumers are once again being urged to give their salad dressings a closer look. On Aug. 26, Van Law Food Products Inc. recalled salad dressing that was distributed to Whole Foods stores in 26 states due to undeclared allergens. Bottles of Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing may contain soy and wheat, ingredients that were not listed among the ingredients. This means that the salad dressing poses a serious of potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.

A recall notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers to the voluntary recall of the products. The recall only affects Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing with UPC code 99482-4902 and a Best by date of 04/06/2023. The recalled salad dressing was packaged in 12oz glass bottles old in the produce or dairy department of Whole Foods stores. The Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing was distributed in Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The recall was issued after it was discovered a labeling mishap occurred. According to the FDA's release, it was found that the salad dressing "was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Soy and Wheat allergen. Subsequent investigation indicates that the problem was caused when the back label from another product was mistakenly put on the product being recalled."

Both soy and wheat allergies are fairly common food allergies, with soy being a common food allergy that often begins in infancy with reaction to soy-based infant formula. While most children outgrow soy allergy, some carry the allergy into adulthood. An allergic reaction to either of these ingredients can start minutes after eating food containing wheat or soy. Symptoms of an allergic reaction include hives or itching in and around the mouth, wheezing, skin redness, swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat, and abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. In rare instances, an allergic reaction may cause anaphylaxis, which can cause swelling or tightness of the throat, chest pain or tightness, severe difficulty breathing, trouble swallowing, pale, blue skin color, and dizziness or fainting. Anaphylaxis can be life-threatening.

The company said no illnesses have been linked to the recalled products as of the announcement. However, the FDA still advised consumers against adding it to their salads. The FDA said the recalled product should be discarded. Consumers can also seek a refund at the point of sale with receipt.