Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Recalled

Consumers are once again being advised not to eat a certain brand of ice cream. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in a notice posted to its website that H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream has been recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen. The ice cream may contain wheat, meaning it poses a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.

The recall, issued by H-E-B on Aug. 1, only affects H-E-B Creamy Creation Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream. The recalled ice cream was sold at H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, as well as Mi Tienda stores in Texas, in the half-gallon size, per the notice. Customers can identify the recalled product through the UPC code of 4122048399 and the Best By date of "06 Jan 23." No other products are included in the recall.

H-E-B issued the recall after a labeling mishap was discovered. Per the FDA, H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream was identified in some cartons labeled as H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream. H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream contains wheat, and due to the mix-up, the ingredient was not included on the label. The undeclared allergen could lead to a life-threatening reaction for those with a wheat allergy. Allergic reactions can be caused by eating wheat, and in some cases, by inhaling wheat flour. According to Mayo Clinic, signs and symptoms of an allergic reaction to wheat typically develop within minutes to hours after eating something containing wheat. Symptoms include swelling, itching or irritation of the mouth or throat, hives, nasal congestion, headache, difficulty breathing, and cramps, nausea or vomiting. For some people, wheat allergy may cause anaphylaxis, which can cause swelling or tightness of the throat, chest pain or tightness, severe difficulty breathing, trouble swallowing, pale, blue skin color, and dizziness or fainting. Anaphylaxis can be life-threatening.

Although no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported in connection to the recalled product, consumers with a wheat allergy are being advised not to consume the product. The recalled ice cream can be returned to the nearest H-E-B store for a full refund. Those with questions regarding the recall can contact H-E-B Customer Relations at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. According to the FDA, "all affected product has been removed from store shelves."