Pasta Sauce Recalled

Several pasta sauces made by Mars Food UK have been recalled after they were found to pose a health risk to some consumers. The recall, issued on June 16, is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as the products contain soy. This means the pasta sauces pose a potentially severe health hazard to consumers with a soy allergy.

According to the company's announcement published on the UK's Food Standards Agency's website, products affected by the recall include Dolmio Carbonara Pasta Sauce Pouch with "Best Before" dates of "28 February 2023" and "01 March 2023, and Dolmio Carbonara Pasta Sauce Stir-in with "Best Before" dates of "26 April 2023" and "27 April 2023." All recalled products were sold in 150-gram pack size and only products with the mentioned "Best Before" dates are included in the recall.

Per a point of sale notice shared by the company, the recall is triggered in response to "trace levels of undeclared soy in the product." According to the Mayo Clinic, a soy allergy is a common food allergy that often begins in infancy with reaction to soy-based infant formula. While most children outgrow soy allergy, some carry the allergy into adulthood. An allergic reaction to soy can start minutes after eating food containing soy. Symptoms of soy allergy include hives or itching in and around the mouth, wheezing, skin redness, swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat, and abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. While a soy allergy is not serious for most people, in rare instances, an allergic reaction to soy can be life-threatening. Per the Cleveland Clinic, since soybeans are legumes, some people with a soy allergy could have reactions to other legumes, including peanuts, navy beans, kidney beans, lima beans, chickpeas, string beans, pinto beans, and peas.

Although the presence of soy does not pose a risk to all consumers, Mars Food UK still moved forward with a recall. The company has advised those consumers who do suffer from a soy allergy not to consume the recalled pasta sauces. Consumers should instead contact the Dolmio customer care line on 0800 952 1234 (UK) or 1890 812 315 (Northern Ireland) for a full refund. The products can alternatively be returned to a store for a full refund. The Food Standards Agency noted that the company has also contacted the relevant allergy support organizations, which will tell their members about the recall.