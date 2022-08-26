Salad Kits Hit With Recall in Multiple States

Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall related to its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The recall was sparked by the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit's dressing packet may contain contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

The products recalled were shipped to the states of Ohio, New York, and Michigan between Aug. 4 and 12. At the time of the recall, there were not reports of allergic reactions from any consumer. Per a report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Fifth Season takes the safety and integrity of the products it distributes very seriously. The company regrets any inconvenience, concern, and potential harm the product could recall.

Customers who have additional questions about the recall can contact Rich Mosgrove or Hatie Gondoza. They can reach them by phone at 412-899-2268, Monday through Friday 8:00 AM-5:00 PM EST.