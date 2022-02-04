Popular Salad Dressing Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergen

If you have a dedicated salad dressing shelf dedicated in your refrigerator, you should do a quick double-check before your next mealtime. On Jan. 28, Conagra Brands voluntarily issued a recall of two Wish-Bone salad dressing flavors due to an undeclared allergen. Bottles of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese may contain egg in the product, which was not listed among the ingredients. Those with egg allergies or sensitivity to eggs could experience a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Three batches of Wish-Bone Thousand Island dressing are covered by the recall. The first two have Best By Dates of Jan. 31, 2023, and Feb. 1, 2023, and are both 15 oz. bottles. The third has a Best By Date of Feb. 11, 2023, and are 24 oz. bottles. One batch of 24 oz. Chunky Blue Cheese dressing is covered by the recall and has a Best By Date of Nov. 9, 2022. The recall does not affect other Wish-Bone or Conagra products.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There have been no reports of illness or injury linked to the recalled products yet, according to the company’s announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website. Conagra Brands, which is based in Chicago, is working with retailers to remove the affected products from stores. However, consumers who have already purchased the salad dressing are advised to throw it out, especially if someone in their family has an egg allergy. Consumers can also call Conagra Customer Care at 1-800-881-3989 or email the company at Consumer.Care@conagra.com for more information.

An egg allergy is one of the most common allergies for children related to food, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms often begin showing a few hours after eating eggs or foods with eggs. “Signs and symptoms range from mild to severe and can include skin rashes, hives, nasal congestion, vomiting, or other digestive problems. Rarely, egg allergy can cause anaphylaxis – a life-threatening reaction,” the Mayo Clinic notes. “Egg allergy can occur as early as infancy. Most children, but not all, outgrow their egg allergy before adolescence.”

Food companies often recall products for undeclared allergens. For example, in November, Washington-basedEllenos Real Greek Yogurt recalled some yogurt flavors that were packaged in cups that did not list egg as an ingredient. The yogurt affected by that recall was distributed in Oregon and Washington. More details about that November recall can be found on the FDA website.