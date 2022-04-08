Whole Foods Salad Dressing Recalled in Several States

✖

Before you enjoy your next salad, you may want to do a quick double-check, because a popular salad dressing sold at Whole Foods is at the center of a new recall spanning multiple states. Van Law Food Products Inc. of Fullerton, California on April 6 issued a voluntary recall of Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing due to undeclared allergens.

A recall notice published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday said Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing was recalled after it was discovered the product may contain undeclared soy and wheat allergens. It was discovered that the product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Soy and Wheat allergen, and a subsequent investigation found "the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in Van Law Food Product's labeling and packaging processes." The recalled products were distributed in the states of Arkansas, Connecticut, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, New York, Texas, and New Hampshire. Packaged in 12oz glass bottles, the recalled product features the UPC code 99482-49028 and a Best by date of 11/17/22, according to the FDA.

While the product may pose little risk to most consumers, it poses a potentially life-threatening risk to those with soy and wheat allergies, which the Mayo Clinic notes are common food allergies. While most children outgrow soy allergy, some carry the allergy into adulthood. Symptoms of soy allergy include hives or itching in and around the mouth, wheezing, skin redness, swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat, and abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. Meanwhile, signs and symptoms of an allergic reaction to wheat typically develop within minutes to hours after eating something containing wheat. Symptoms include swelling, itching or irritation of the mouth or throat, hives, nasal congestion, headache, difficulty breathing, and cramps, nausea or vomiting. For some people, an allergic reaction to soy or wheat can cause anaphylaxis, which can cause swelling or tightness of the throat, chest pain or tightness, severe difficulty breathing, trouble swallowing, pale, blue skin color, and dizziness or fainting. Anaphylaxis can be life-threatening.

The FDA said no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to discard the product. Refunds can be issued at the point of sale with receipt. Those with questions can contact the company at (714)578-3134 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.