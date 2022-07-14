Ready-to-Eat Meals Recalled Due to Undeclared Peanuts

Tovala, a Chicago-based company, has voluntarily recalled multiple ready-to-eat meals. The recall was issued on July 12 due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, with the prepared meals found to possibly contain peanuts, meaning they pose a potentially life-threatening risk to those peanut allergies.

Announced in a notice to consumers posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website, the recall affects Tovala's Gochujang-Glazed Pork Chop Bowl and Gochujang-Glazed Salmon Bowl prepared meals. The meals were packaged in individual meal sleeves or boxes that include a meal card with a QR code and labeled as Gochujang-Glazed Pork Chop Bowl and Gochujang-Glazed Salmon Bowl. Consumers can identify the recalled products through the "Enjoy By" dates, with the recall affecting those products marked between 7/11/22 through 7/14/22. The recalled prepared meals were distributed through Tovala's weekly direct-to-consumer meal delivery service to customers across the continental United States who selected the meals for delivery the week of July 4, 2022. No other products are included in the recall.

Per the FDA, the company issued the recall after "Tovala discovered that an ingredient sourced from a third-party supplier contained an undeclared peanut allergen." The ingredient was used in the Gochujang Glaze, which was included in both of the recalled products. Signs and symptoms of a peanut allergy, per the Mayo Clinic, can occur within minutes after exposure and include skin reactions, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, digestive problems, tightening of the throat, shortness of breath or wheezing, and a runny nose. Peanut allergies are one of the most common causes of severe allergy attacks and also the most common cause of food-induced anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. To date, Tovala has received one report of an adverse reaction in connection to the recalled meals.

Due to the risk that the products pose to consumers, particularly those with peanut allergies, Tovala is advising customers who may still have the recalled meals to immediately dispose of them. Images of the recalled products can be found by clicking here. Consumers with further questions regarding the recall can contact Tovala at support@tovala.com, or 312-818-4437. The company can also be reached via live chat on tovala.com.