Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Recalled Over 'Chemical Contamination'

General Mills has issued a recall of Häagen-Dazs Vanilla and Häagen-Dazs Classic Collection Mini Cups – 457ml and 4 x 95mL respectfully, due to a chemical contamination found. The Vanilla 457mL has been available for sale at retailers such as Coles, Woolworths, as well as independent retailers including IGA nationally. Food Standards reports The Classic Collection Mini Cups 4 x 95mL have been available for sale at Coles nationally. Those purchased between the dates of July, 4-7 appear to be those recalled.

The recall is due to the chemical ethylene oxide being discovered in the ice cream. Food products containing ethylene oxide may cause illness if consumed, and illness varies depending on the consumer. The original recall appears to have begun in France. If purchased between the dates listed, consumers are advised not to eat this product and should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice immediately.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Ethylene oxide is a flammable gas that contains a sweet odor. Exposure to the chemical may cause headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, breathing difficulty, drowsiness, weakness, exhaustion, eye and skin burns, frostbite, and reproductive effects. Employees who come into contact with the chemical may be harmed from exposure as well, not just those who consume it via drinking or eating.

There have been several recalls in recent weeks, including chocolate and seafood – mainly fish – due to chemicals found in the products or ingredients not listed on the labels. No reports of illnesses were listed on the recall notice for the ice cream.

Other recalls in recent weeks include pork products, dog food, potato salad, and even clothing. The latter was due to choking hazards found on children's clothing. Snacks including Lays potato chips issued a recall, and even a popular pain reliever found in Walgreens.