Reese's Product Recalled

Reese's peanut butter candy lovers should think twice before they enjoy their favorite snack. An urgent recall has been issued for a popular Reese's product after it was found to pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers. Reese's Dipped Pretzels sold at ALDI stores in one country were recalled earlier in July due to the presence of peanuts, which was not declared on the packaging.

The recall was issued on July 13 by ALDI Australia, with consumers being alerted to the public health alert in a notice posted by the Food Standards Agency Australia New Zealand. The recall only affects all batch codes and Best Before dates of the 120-gram size of Reese's Dipped Pretzels. The product was packaged in an orange bag that featured an image of the pretzels and the Reese's logo on the front, with an image of the product available here. The recalled product was available for purchase at ALDI locations in New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, and Western Australia.

It was determined that the Reese's Dipped Pretzels contained the presence of peanuts, an undeclared allergen, which immediately sparked the recall. Peanut allergies are one of the most common causes of severe allergy attacks, according to the Mayo Clinic, which notes that signs of symptoms of a peanut allergy typically occur within minutes after exposure. They can include skin reactions, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, digestive problems, tightening of the throat, shortness of breath or wheezing, and a runny nose. Peanut allergy is also the most common cause of food-induced anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

Amid the recall, consumers who have a peanut allergy or intolerance are being urged not to consume the recalled product. The product should instead be returned to any ALDI store for a full refund. ALDI said in a statement that "it takes product quality and safety seriously and we apologise for any inconvenience."

The recall comes just two weeks after ALDI Australia also recalled The Fresh Salad Co Thai Coconut Wild Rice Prepared Salad. Issued on June 29, the salad was recalled due to the presence of cashews, a tree nut that poses similar health risks to consumers as peanuts. On the company's recall page, where several other recalls are listed, the company said, "everything we do at ALDI is performed with one goal in mind: to provide consumers with only the best products at the lowest prices. Though, our top priority is you and your family's safety – and we take every measure to fulfill that promise."