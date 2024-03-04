Queen Camilla Taking Hiatus From Royal Duties

Queen Camilla has been handling a number of Royal duties while her husband, King Charles III, has been receiving treatment for cancer, but she will reportedly be taking a hiatus. The Sunday Times reports that Camilla, Queen consort of the United Kingdom, will be taking a break from all Royal responsibilities until March 11, when she's expected to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Camilla will "represent Charles and lead the royal family" at the event, which the full royal family traditionally attends, though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been absent in recent years due to their retirement from Royal duties. Notably, Charles is not the only Royal Family member expected to miss the ceremony this year, as his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, will also be absent. Buckingham Palace previously stated that she will be recovering from abdominal surgery until Easter, which falls on March 31 this year.

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis in early February. The type of cancer has not been revealed, but a Palace rep did confirm that it is not prostate cancer, as many had thought this based on the King's recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

In his first public comments on his father's cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry shared that he "jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could." The Duke of Sussex went on to say, "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that." While he was open about the experience of rushing to his father's said, Harry chose not to share any further details about the diagnosis, saying, "That stays between me and him."