Kate Middleton's Representative Responds to Speculation About Her Whereabouts

Kate Middleton's representative is speaking out in light of all of the theories that have been swirling on social media about the royal's whereabouts following her abdominal surgery in January.

"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," a spokesperson for the Princess of Wales told several outlets. "That guidance stands." Middleton's rep reiterated that the 42-year-old royal is "doing well."

Speculation surrounding Kate's status has made waves on social media as people continue to wonder why they have not heard from nor seen the princess following her surgery. The conversation was intensified earlier this week when her husband, Prince William, canceled his appearance at a memorial for his late godfather, King Constantine II of Greece due to a "personal matter."

Kensington Palace originally said in January that Kate would not be involved in any public engagements until after Easter after undergoing a "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic on Jan. 16. Kate would go on to be discharged 13 days later to continue her recovery at home.

"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the palace said in a statement at the time. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the palace continued. "The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

William, who shares children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with his wife of a decade, was originally scheduled to take a step back from his own public duties to help his wife recover, but that plan was changed after his father, King Charles III, announced he had been diagnosed with cancer earlier this month.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said on Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."