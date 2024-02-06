Prince Harry Rushing to UK Amid King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

The Duke of Sussex will travel home within the coming days after his father 'personally informed' both him and Prince William of his cancer diagnosis.

Prince Harry is returning to the UK to be at his father's side as King Charles III begins cancer treatment. Following Buckingham Palace's Monday announcement that the King, 75, was diagnosed with "a form of cancer" amid his recent hospitalization to treat an enlarged prostate, CBS News confirmed that his youngest son, the Duke of Sussex, was set to travel from the California home he shares with wife Meghan Markle and their two children to London.

Harry reportedly arranged travel plans after he spoke with his father about his cancer diagnosis. CBS News reported that Charles "personally informed" both Harry and Prince William, as well as his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, about his health. According to British tabloids, per NBC News, Harry was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport and is set to arrive in the UK Tuesday. It is unclear if Markle, their son Prince Archie, and their daughter Princess Lilibet will join Harry on the trip.

His Majesty's health crisis was announced just days after he was released from the London Clinic, where he underwent a procedure last month. The Palace said Monday that "during The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer." According to the statement, Charles "has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments... The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

At this time, details of Charles' diagnosis are unclear, though Rishi Sunak, Britain's prime minister, said Tuesday that the cancer was "caught early." The palace did not specify what type of cancer Charles was diagnosed with, though it did confirm it was not prostate cancer, or what stage it was at.

Amid his treatment, the 75-year-old monarch has opted to "postpone public-facing duties" under the advice of his doctors, according to the palace. Charles will still "undertake State business and official paperwork as usual." The palace said His Majesty "has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."