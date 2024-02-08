King Charles Has Reportedly Argued Against Chemotherapy

King Charles III has made some controversial statements about chemotherapy and other mainstream medicine over the years, and his words are resurfacing in the wake of his own cancer diagnosis. The king is an outspoken proponent of alternative medicine, favoring natural herbs and homeopathic remedies over medications. This has some pundits wondering if the king will refuse treatments himself and go against the advice of his doctors.

King Charles was hospitalized last month to be treated for an enlarged prostate, and during the "minimally invasive procedure" doctors were able to diagnose him with cancer. Buckingham Palace officially announced the diagnosis on Monday, Feb. 5, but did not disclose what type of cancer it is, nor how severe it is. That means there's no telling whether doctors will even recommend chemotherapy for the king, or other treatments that might go against his "New-Age" philosophy. Still, considering the king's track record on medical science, it makes sense that British pundits are already speculating.

'The King will not be one for chemotherapy, he has always argued against it. He's a great believer in natural herbs, potions and things like that.'



Royal expert, Tom Bower, discusses the King's cancer diagnosis.



🔓 Become a GB News Member: https://t.co/mNsRsGC8ef pic.twitter.com/UjoqlEaJbO — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 6, 2024

The king is a patron to some well-established cancer research organizations, but according to a report by The Washington Post he personally favors alternative medicine. The king has gone on record supporting unsubstantiated cancer treatments such as coffee enemas, vitamin injections and concoctions of fruit and vegetable juice. He even founded his own charity to research and promote the use of these kinds of remedies. He has been criticized by oncologists for this. They see it as a public figure casting doubt on the efficacy of well-researched science while promoting untested "psuedoscience."

The king has also spoken in favor of "integrated health-care," where doctors would be discouraged from compartmentalizing a patient's conditions and instead take a holistic approach to each person. This would include their physical, mental and spiritual health, and would prioritize "complementary therapies" such as acupuncture, aromatherapy, reflexology and massage. To some extent, this philosophy has been adopted throughout the king's lifetime – particularly when it comes to cancer.

So far, palace officials have only said that the king is "receiving expert care" at The London Clinic. Right now, he appears to have full mobility and occupational function, and is only visiting his doctors on an outpatient basis. They have not said anything about radiation or chemotherapy, nor about homeopathic care. That hasn't stopped British TV hosts from confidently sharing their opinions on where the king stands.

Still, for what it's worth, many have praised the king for being as open as he is with his medical care, especially in contrast to past monarchs. They hope that his story will help other cancer patients struggling with similar issues.