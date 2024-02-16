Prince Harry Breaks His Silence on King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry has broken his silence on his father's, King Charles, cancer diagnosis. Speaking to Good Morning America's Will Reeve — son of late Superman star Christopher Reeve — Harry spoke about visiting his father, following the news. "I spoke to him," Harry said of learning about his father's diagnosis. "I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could."

"Look, I love my family," The Duke of Sussex went on to say. "The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that." While he was open about the experience of rushing to his father's said, Harry chose not to share any further details about the diagnosis. "That stays between me and him."

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry to @ReeveWill on visiting King Charles after cancer diagnosis: “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend anytime with him, I’m grateful for that.” https://t.co/yDp82WU7Bk pic.twitter.com/lO0cebeO9i — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 16, 2024

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis in early February. The type of cancer has not been revealed, but a Palace rep did confirm that it is not prostate cancer, as many had thought this based on the King's recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

During the GMA conversation, Reeves asked Harry if he thinks the unfortunate circumstances could have a "reunifying effect" on the royal family. "Absolutely. Yeah, I'm sure," Harry replied. "Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together."

Finally, Harry shared how it feels to be so far away from his father during this time, as he lives in America at the time. "I have my own family, as we all do," Harry said. "My family and my life in California is as it is. I've got other trips planned that would take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K., so I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."