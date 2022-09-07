Publix Snack Recalled

Publix shoppers who have a weakness for snacks be warned! Publix is pulling some animal crackers from its shelves after a manufacturing oversight left customers open to a serious allergen issue. On Aug. 26, the FDA shared word that manufacturer "Toufayan Bakery is voluntarily recalling Publix GreenWise Animal Crackers." The affected cookies in question include the UPC 0-41415-12009-9 and the expiration date of Feb. 5, 2023. An issue with "undeclared tree nut allergen," specifically detailed as coconut, is the root of the recall.

The contamination was caused by "a temporary breakdown in the production and packaging processes." If those with tree nut allergies eat this batch of Publix GreenWise Animal Crackers, they "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction." Publix locations in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee all carried the product. If you bought these animal crackers, you should return them to your local Publix; refunds will be given upon return. Consumers who need further clarification on the recall can contact Toufayanat at 1-813-754-5565.

Toufayan Bakery Recalls Publix GreenWise Animal Crackers

recalled due to an undeclared tree nut allergen.

https://t.co/i5dNM6OVi0 pic.twitter.com/AfUkZactum — Recall Insider (@Recallinsider) September 2, 2022

It's worth noting that this animal cracker recall should not be confused with the animal-shaped cookie recall from Aug. 24 that affected Target shoppers. That recall was for 44 oz Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies produced by D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. Metal wiring was discovered inside one lot of those animal cookies. Check out our full report on that nationwide Target recall here.

Other recent recalled products shoppers should be made aware of include Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt, Eagle Bay Brewing Company XPA 375mL cans, the Royal Doulton Lunar Decanter and Tumbler Set, Cedar Wedge Farm bacon, Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, Crescent Pastrami, Crescent Turkey Breast, and 10 different cheeses. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more of the latest recall and withdrawal updates.