Bacon Recalled Due to Concerning Inspection Issue

You're going to want to skip that side of bacon with your breakfast meal. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Wisconsin farm issued a voluntary Class I recall of bacon. Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issued the recall after it was found the product was produced without the benefit of inspection, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Per WeAreGreenDay.com, the recall smoked bacon in vacuum-sealed packages of roughly one pound. Consumers will be able to identify if they have purchased the recalled product through various codes on the packaging. The recalled bacon is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022 and also includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593. The bacon was sold in Wisconsin.

The recall was initiated after based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors, with evidence finding that the bacon was produced without a routine inspection by state inspectors. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection listed the alert as a Class I recall, meaning "there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death." No illnesses have been reported, though heath officials have urged anyone who purchased the recalled bacon to immediately discard it and not consume it.

The recall marks just the latest to hit beloved breakfast foods, making scrambling for a morning meal a bit more difficult. On Aug. 12, the Food Standards Agency alerted consumers that Cérélia recalled multiple types of pancakes due to possible listeria contamination. The recall followed a similar recall by Hovis Ltd. In July, the company recalled Ormo (Hovis) Food Service Frozen Pancakes with Buttermilk after it was found the product contained egg, an undeclared allergen.

Elsewhere in the world, Canadian consumers on Aug. 30 were advised against eating certain hash brown products. Gordon Food Service recalled Lamb's Supreme brand Shredded IQF Hash Browns, sold in British Columbia, because of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. That recall, shared by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, affected several lot codes, the full list of which can be found by clicking here. Health officials advised that consumers and retailers, including hotels and restaurants, should not use, sell, serve or distribute the recalled product.