10 Different Cheeses Recalled in New Recall

Consumers are being advised against eating certain cheeses after a new expansive, multistate recall hit the market. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Monday, Aug. 29 that Keswick Creamery recalled 10 different cheeses because of a possible health risk. The cheeses were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall affects Calverley Cheese, Vulkwin's Folly Cheese, Vermeer Cheese, Havarti Cheese, Wallaby Cheese, Cider Washed Tomme Cheese, Feta Cheese, Whole Milk Ricotta, Bovre Cheese (plain, oregano and garlic, herbes de provence, cranberry and honey) and Quark Cheese (plain, dill and onion) that were distributed across multiple states. Consumers can identify these recalled products through their package size and expiration dates, the full list of which can be found on the FDA's recall notice here. The cheeses were distributed at Dupont Circle Freshfarm Market in Washington, D.C.; Takoma Park Farmers Market in Takoma Park, Maryland; Smith Meadows Farm Store in Berryville, Virginia; Oylers Organic Farms and Market in Biglerville, Pennsylvania; and Talking Breads Farm Store in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

The Newburg, Pennsylvania company issued the recall after a routine sampling program conducted by the FDA revealed some finished products contained Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections. The bacterium can cause listeria, an infection typically caused by consuming contaminated food. Symptoms high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In some cases, listeria can be fatal. The bacterium typically affects young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems. No illnesses have been reported to date.

In addition to the recall, the FDA confirmed that "Keswick Creamery has ceased the production and distribution of all products as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem." Consumers who purchased the recalled cheeses have been advised to discard the product. Consumers can contact Keswick Creamery via email at keswickrecall@gmail.com or call 1-800-946-1631 to report their product and receive a full refund.

The recall, the latest to affect cheese, comes amid a similar recall of some ready-to-eat frozen entrees. On Aug. 30, Connoisseur's Kitchen recalled its Spice Mantra Chicken Korma and Spice Mantra Butter Chicken entrees due to listeria concerns. Similar to Keswick Creamery's recall, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection to the frozen chicken recall.