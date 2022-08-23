Butter Recalled Over Potential Bacteria Contamination

A Colorado company that specializes in butter is recalling Wegmans store brand butter products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall, published on Aug. 19, covers 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, with expiration dates between July and November. Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.

Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colorado issued the recall after learning that their frozen dill supplier, SupHerb Farms recalled its product because of potential Listeria contamination. The company "received notice from its herb supplier that certain lots of frozen dill could potentially be contaminated with listeria based upon a test from one of the supplier's food manufacturing customers in Canada that used the ingredient in one of their finished products," according to a notice published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website. Back on Aug. 12, SubHerb Farms recalled its product in Canada.

The recalled butter product was sent to Wegmans Food Markets in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C. The product is sold in 3.5-ounce, black plastic cups with a Wegmans label. The recall covers lots 16314, 16357, 16438, 16536, 16619, 16702, 16722, 16761, 19797, 16829, 16902, 17037, with expiration dates between July 7, 2022 and Nov. 17, 2022. All the products have the same UPC, 0 77890 44324 8, and item number, 44324. The lot number and "best by" days are printed in blue ink on the label on the cup. No other product is covered in the recall.

Customers who purchased the product should return them for a full refund. Consumers can also contact Epicurean Butter at 303-427-5527. No illnesses have been linked to the issue yet. Click here for images of the recalled product label.

The symptoms of listeria infection can vary, but it s most likely to sicken people who are pregnant and their newborns, adults 65 or older, and those with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include fever, flu-like symptoms, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures. Infection during pregnancy can sometimes lead to "miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn," notes the CDC.