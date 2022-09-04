Yogurt Recall Issued

Heads up, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest food to be the subject of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. On Wednesday, the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."

The FSA further elaborated on this oversight, revealing that Co-op accidentally paired a Toffee Yogurt flavor base with the lid for the Lemon Curd flavor. This means the wrong ingredient label is displayed; "anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg" could be at risk for health issues due to the mix-up.

(Photo: Food Standards Agency)

The units in question are 150 grams in size with a "Use by" date of Sept. 14 (stylized as 14 September). If you suffer from an egg allergy and bought the Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt, don't eat it and instead return to the store you got it from. Customers will be refunded at the point of purchase.

As for the action that Co-op is taking over this, the FSA said, "Co-op is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product." (You can read the notice here.)

The company's statement on the matter simply says, "We apologise for any inconvenience caused." If you need to contact Co-op about this yogurt recall, you can use the email customer.coreline@coop.co.uk or the phone number 0800 0686 72 7.